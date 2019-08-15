CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities say they have located the car of a Calaveras County woman, who’s been missing since August 3.

Helen Coultrup, 87, was last seen driving her 2010 silver Toyota Yaris in the area of Highway 12 and Highway 26 in Valley Springs, Calif. Her granddaughter, Molly Coldani, told ABC10 her grandma lives in San Andreas, but was last seen at the Mar-Val parking lot in Valley Springs.

RELATED: 'I just need closure' | Woman asks for help finding 87-year-old grandmother in Calaveras County

On August 15, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was called to check on a car matching Coultrup’s near Wilseyville, Calif. Deputies, CHP officers, and a volunteer search and rescue team found the empty car several miles off the highway on a dirt road.

Rescuers immediately started searching the area for Coultrup, but so far that search has come up empty. Additional search crews have been requested.

WATCH ALSO: 'Stand up for Humanity' | Faith leaders call for unity at nation's capitol