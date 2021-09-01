Deputies search for missing Tuolumne man

29-year-old Cody Strim was reported missing on December 30, 2019.

TUOLUMNE, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Cody Strim, 29, was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2019. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, no one has heard from Strim since Dec. 15.

Deputies are investigating and a team from the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team has been deployed to search the last area Strim was known to visit.

Strim is described as a white man who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs approximately 150 pounds and has a shaved head and a beard. Strim may have piercings on both eyebrows, bottom lip, nose, and ears.

If you have any information on where Cody is, contact the Investigations Division at 209-694-2900.

