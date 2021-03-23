Calaveras County sheriff's deputy gets 'Life-saving award' for rescuing man threatening to jump from bridge

The deputy helped "save a man from jumping off the Parrots Ferry Bridge" on Feb. 8.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Calaveras County sheriff's deputy Jason Markovitz received a life-saving award for helping "save a man from jumping off the Parrots Ferry Bridge" on Feb. 8, 2021.

Deputy Markovitz helped rescue a man who was "threatening to jump off a local bridge." Officers from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, CHP and other law enforcement agencies were able to pull the man back to safety. The man was taken to a hospital with no injuries.

After negotiating with the man for several minutes, Cpl. Andrew Long with the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office grabbed the man through the railings as he attempted to jump, which is about 150 feet from the bridge to the water. Markovitz was able to help bring the man up.

Long was recognized by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors last week.

"The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is proud of the exceptional service performed by Deputy Markovitz and Tuolumne Sheriff’s Corporal Long," a press release from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said. "Their actions demonstrated their dedication to law enforcement and willingness to risk their lives to help another."

Markovitz was given the award at the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, March 23.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: California businesses must give people up to 2 weeks of paid sick leave