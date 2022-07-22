x
California

Did you feel it? A preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake recorded near Oroville East

The USGS says the preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded around 6:41 p.m.
Credit: vchalup - stock.adobe.com
Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

OROVILLE EAST, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Oroville East, California, Friday.

 The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 6:40 p.m.

 It was centered about four miles south-southeast of Oroville East.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE:  Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.

