Diners now have to ask for plastic utensils in Los Angeles

Enforcement won't begin until January.

LOS ANGELES — Customers at Los Angeles restaurants will only get plastic utensils and napkins if they ask for them, under a new ordinance taking effect Monday that aims to reduce waste. 

The rule requires all restaurants with more than 26 employees to remove all single-use plastic utensil dispensers. 

Businesses must also stop including plastic utensils and napkins with takeout orders or for dine-in meals unless a customer specifically asks for them. Enforcement won't begin until January.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

