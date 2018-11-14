The Walt Disney Company is stepping up to take care of people in California.

According to ABC7, the entertainment company announced they're donating $500,000 to relief and recovery efforts in response to the wildfires that continue to plague Northern and Southern California.

"The firefighters are true heroes, and we honor their tireless commitment as they continue to battle these devastating wildfires," said Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger. "Our hearts go out to the families and communities that have been so severely affected."

Disney's donations will go to two organizations, the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund and the California Fire Foundation. Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Co. donated over 600 park passes to the Fresno Fire Department as a thank you to the department for providing mutual aide during 2017's wildfire season across California.

