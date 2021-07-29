Disneyland and Disney World to require indoor masks for visitors beginning Friday

The Magics Kingdom updated its masking requirement for park guests.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort have news for guests traveling to the happiest place on earth.

Beginning July 30, all guests (ages 2 and up) will be required to mask up while indoors, in Disney buses, monorail, and Disney Skyline - even if they are fully vaccinated.

In a press release, Disney said masks should fully cover your nose and mouth, ensuring a tight snug fit against the side of the face. Face coverings shouldn't have holes in them or contain valves.

Disney's indoor mask requirements come days after the CDC reversed their indoor mask policy that said people should return to wearing a mask in places where the Delta variant is widespread.

Multiple businesses recently told ABC10 they are open to the indoor mask requirement and are willing to comply as long as they can stay open.

Recently, California followed CDC guidelines aimed at reducing the spread of the Delta variant. The state is asking people to mask up indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Yolo County announced on Tuesday that their indoor mask mandate will remain in effect until the case rate falls below 2.0 per 100,000 residents for 7 consecutive days.

Disney hasn't announced when they will return to no indoor masking requirements.

