5 things to know before you go | Disneyland

If you are thinking of visiting the "happiest place on earth" any time soon, here some things to know before you hit the park!

CALIFORNIA, USA — Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began and a year after Disneyland reopened its doors, many Californians are probably thinking about visiting the park.

Below is a list of five things you should know, or are probably curious about, before you plan your trip to the "happiest place on earth."

When is the best time to go?

According to its website, "it's always a great time to visit Disney theme parks! However, when planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort, expect lower crowds from mid-September through mid-November (before the Thanksgiving break). Mid-January through mid-March is another time when potentially lower crowds are expected."

When is it open?

Disneyland Park is open generally from 8 a.m. to midnight, Disney California Adventures Park is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Downtown Disney District is open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For exact hours, click here.

How much are tickets?

A standard theme park ticket varies by how many days you will be visiting the park and if you want to visit one or both parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Here is a quick example to gauge ticket prices, according to the Disneyland website for one person.

One day (June 27): $146 + $60 (Park Hopper ticket)

Two days (June 27-28): $255 + $60 (Park Hopper ticket)

To get the exact price of your adventure, you will have to purchase your ticket through the website, and depending on the day and month, your price will vary.

Do California residents still get a discount?

The short answer is yes.

According to Disneyland's website, California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as little as $83 per day with the purchase of a 3-day, 1-park per day ticket for admission on Mondays through Thursdays.

More information can be found here.

Top things to do and see?

This is a topic that can be controversial depending on who you ask. Most people will say the rides are the main thing to do at Disneyland, while others will say the food or meeting the characters are the highlights.

Travel site Tripsavvy made an easy-to-follow "The Top 10 Things to Do at Disneyland" guide to help you get an idea of what you may want to do. Here are five items from the list.

Enjoy the rides Meet Disney Characters See a Show Watch a Parade Watch the Fireworks

As for what rides you should definitely try out? Here are the top five to note:

Space Mountian Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! Incredicoaster Jungle Cruise Haunted Mansion

For a full list of Attractions and Entertainment, click here.