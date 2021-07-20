Dixie Fire grows aggressively, destroying 2 structures

The Dixie Fire has burned 59,984 acres in Butte and Plumas counties, yet still 15% contained, according to Cal Fire's recent update.

According to Cal Fire's Tuesday morning update, the Dixie Fire has burned 59,984 acres.

Cal Fire said the Dixie Fire was "very active" on Monday and produced a large smoke column. Firefighters made control lines to reinforce the perimeter as they continue the fire fight from the air and the ground.

Officials are expecting possible isolated thunderstorms throughout the area Monday night.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office expanded evacuations on Monday to include the Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir and surrounding areas as well as everything west of Prattville Butt Reservoir Road to the Butte-Plumas County line. They are asking everyone to leave the area immediately.

Mandatory evacuations

Jonesville and Philbrook areas in Butte County

in Butte County High Lakes in Plumas County: Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas County line

Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas County line Plumas/Butte County line east to Twain in Plumas County: Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain

Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain Meadow Valley & Bucks Lake: Bucks Lake Road at Snake Lake Road west to the Plumas/Butte County line, including the area of Tollgate.

Bucks Lake Road at Snake Lake Road west to the Plumas/Butte County line, including the area of Tollgate. Caribou Road north to the Humbug Road and Humboldt Road intersection: This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir.

This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir. Prattville Butt Reservoir Road and everything west to the Butte-Plumas County line

and everything west to the Butte-Plumas County line The community of Seneca south to Highway 70

From Twain east to Paxton and the Greenville Wye (Highway 89 at Highway 70)

Road Closures

State Route 70 from 14.3 miles east of the State Route 191 junction in Butte County

State Route 70 at the north junction of State Route 89 and Greenville Wye

Camp Creek Road

Oroville-Quincy Highway at Plains Rd (Four Trees)

Bucks Lake Rd at River Dance

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

