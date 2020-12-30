DMV will continue to suspend behind-the-wheel driving tests until January 11

Behind-the-wheel testing is required for first-time driver's license holders and those applying for commercial licenses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue to suspend 'behind-the-wheel' driving tests until January 4.

A press release from the DMV said that driving tests were originally planned to resume on January 4 but due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, that suspension has been extended.

Those with appointments for behind-the-wheel tests before January 11 will be notified of the postponement. The DMV said they will automatically reschedule those tests for a later date.

Drive test examiners will be moved to help with other customer transactions at the DMV.

Behind-the-wheel testing is required for first-time driver's license holders and those applying for commercial licenses.

The temporary suspension includes commercial and noncommercial tests but does not apply to motorcycle tests, which the DMV says can be conducted at a safe distance.

"To protect customers and employees, the DMV requires everyone who enters the DMV to wear a face covering, physically distance and have their temperature checked," the DMV said in a press release. "To best serve customers and maintain appropriate distance, the number of people allowed in the office is limited, chairs are appropriately spaced and plexiglass has been installed."

When tests resume, safety measures for behind-the-wheel tests will include face covering requirements, temperature checks, cracked windows to increase air circulation and seat covers.

WATCH NEXT: DMV allowing drivers to renew licenses via online amid coronavirus pandemic

After Gov. Newsom's executive order in June, most Californians can now renew their drivers license online or by mail.