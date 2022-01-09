Dog lost in Caldor Fire rescued in snowy California mountains

Russ, a pit bull-terrier mix, ran away in August as the Caldor Fire roared toward South Lake Tahoe. Russ has been reunited with his family.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A dog separated from his owner last summer as a wildfire forced evacuations in the California mountains was found after a backcountry skier spotted the animal in deep snow, prompting an intense rescue operation.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Russ, a pit bull-terrier mix, ran away in August as the Caldor Fire roared toward South Lake Tahoe.

On Dec. 16, a man skiing west of Tahoe saw the dog and posted photos online. Rescuers tracked the animal in heavy snow and brought him down on a sled.

Russ was in good health and within days was reunited with his family.

The Story of Russ Happy endings are always welcome, especially around the holidays. TLC 4 Furry Friends & Tahoe PAWS... Posted by Tahoe PAWS a Community Animal Response Team on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

