Dakota was considered too aggressive by some, but now is showered in love after protecting Acampo family from stabbing suspect

The stabbing victim is expected to make a full recovery.

ACAMPO, Calif. — She doesn't take kindly to strangers and isn't afraid to bark it out loud.

At just one and half years old, some family members weren’t too sure about Dakota, a Belgian Malinois German Shepard Mix.

“They thought maybe she’d be a little too aggressive," said her owner, Jane Davis.

After a very scary Thursday morning though, Dakota proved her tenacious and protective nature was exactly what her family needed.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office said around 7:30 AM, 39-year-old Timothy Gimeno, an unhoused man from Stockton, had broken into Davis’s neighbor's home about 20 miles away in rural Acampo surrounded mostly by vineyards.

They say Gimeno stabbed her neighbor multiple times and took off with car keys.

“We’re just so thankful for Dakota cause he broke into their home — he would have broken into our home," Davis said.

That’s because Dakota chased the man away from the home and towards the garage when Gimeno ran onto their property. Dakota had cornered him.

Davis said the intruder broke into the garage and tipped the freezer over to barricade himself inside and away from Dakota. After some time inside, ransacking the garage, breaking glass, and looking for car keys, he crawled his way out of a window, where deputies then arrested him.

Davis said it appeared Gimeno was out of sorts.

“He was screaming 'I’m going to kill you. Please don’t kill me', so we thought there was two people in there," she said.

Davis works in Stockton and said she sees homeless encampments getting cleared there, recently seeing some unhoused people migrating away from the city.

“Because they have nowhere to go," she remarked.

That’s why she got Dakota as a guard dog.

“It’s kind of scary. You can’t even live in the country anymore and feel safe," Davis said.

Despite some hesitation at first, now Dakota is very much part of Davis’s extended family.

“After today they were loving on her and kissing her, and saying good job Dakota!” said Davis.

Meanwhile, deputies say Davis’s neighbor who was stabbed is going to make a full recovery.

Detectives recovered the knife. Gimeno faces a host of felony charges including burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder. He is due in court on Friday and is being held without bail.