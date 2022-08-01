x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Dogs maul 59-year-old man to death in central California

Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs.
Credit: bluraz - stock.adobe.com
ambulance on emergency car in motion blur

SELMA, Calif. — A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled to death a 59-year-old man on a walk, authorities said.

Selma police officers responded to a call Sunday in the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets and found a person trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the Selma Police Department said in a statement.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His name has not been released pending notification to his family, police said.

The person who tried to help was bitten by one of the dogs but sustained only a minor injury, police said.

Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs.

Authorities did not identify the breeds of the dogs or say how many were involved in the attack.

The owner of the dogs was cooperating with investigators., police said.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: People remain vigilant along American River following recent drownings

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

People remain vigilant along American River following recent drownings | Safety Tips