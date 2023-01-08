Man dies after jumping from a rock into the river in Dos Rios, deputies say

According to the release, before deputies arrived CHP and the tribal officer saw a man, later identified as 54-year-old Anthony Sasso, in the river.

DOS RIOS, Calif. — A man is dead after he jumped from a rock into the river in Dos Rios Monday evening.

In a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies say around 4:40 p.m. first responders — including California Highway Patrol, a Round Valley Tribal Officer, and fire personnel — were dispatched to the area of mile marker 12 on Highway 162 in Dos Rios for a possible drowning.

According to the release, CHP and the tribal officer saw a man, later identified as 54-year-old Anthony Sasso, in the river. Both the CHP officer and the tribal officer jumped into the river to try and save Sasso, but they were unsuccessful due to him being in a deep section of the water.

The Little Lake Fire Department's swift-water rescue unit arrived to help and was able to retrieve Sasso, who was pronounced dead.

It was learned through the investigation that Sasso and a friend had gone to the river. It was during their time there that Sasso jumped from a rock about 25-30 feet above the water. He landed in the water, but according to deputies, he looked distressed and sunk to the bottom of the river.