Drag queen from Fresno is debuting on RuPaul's Drag Race

Premiering Friday night on Vh1, DeJa Skye will be representing Northern California on Season 14 of the cultural phenomenon show starring RuPaul.

FRESNO, Calif. — Performing in cities all across the state like Sacramento and Modesto, DeJa Skye is making her mainstream debut on RuPaul's Drag Race.

As she makes her debut Friday night on Vh1, our Mike Duffy had the chance to get some of the details from DeJa Skye.

Question: Where did the name DeJa Skye come from?

Answer: The first half came from the 2006 Beyoncé song "DeJa Vu."

"She's an icon — I like to think I am too," DeJa Skye said. "When I was a little kid, there was a show on the PBS called 'The Puzzle Place' and there was a Native American puppet named Skye, S-K-Y-E. I guess I had a crush on a puppet, I don't know. I'm weird."

She also said she feels great to represent Northern California since she said there isn't enough queens on the show from her side of the state.

"I can say definitely I started drag because of the show," she said. "So for me to get on 10 years later, it's a full-circle moment. I have a whole community, a whole city and practically a valley having my back. So that's amazing."

Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Friday at 8 p.m. on Vh1.