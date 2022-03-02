x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Lack of rainfall leads to no drought improvement

Very dry weather took over January, which led to no improvement to drought conditions.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The latest drought monitor index once again shows no improvement with drought conditions in the State of California.  

Credit: ABC 10

Extreme drought is in effect for 1% of the State of California. While severe drought is in effect for 66% of the state, including the Sacramento Valley and the Bay Area. These numbers have held true for three consecutive weeks as rain and snow continue to elude Northern California. 

Credit: ABC 10

The Drought Monitor Index gives the latest drought conditions for the beginning of February.

  • Very dry weather took over January has led to no improvement to drought conditions. 
  • Above-average high elevation snowpack numbers have drifted away to below-average numbers.
  • If drier weather continues concerns will turn to a diminishing snowpack.  

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: January 2022 is now the 4th lowest snowfall on recorded in California

In Other News

Appeals judge: PG&E can't keep hiding 7,000 pages detailing Camp Fire crimes