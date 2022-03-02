Lack of rainfall leads to no drought improvement

CALIFORNIA, USA — The latest drought monitor index once again shows no improvement with drought conditions in the State of California.
Extreme drought is in effect for 1% of the State of California. While severe drought is in effect for 66% of the state, including the Sacramento Valley and the Bay Area. These numbers have held true for three consecutive weeks as rain and snow continue to elude Northern California.
The Drought Monitor Index gives the latest drought conditions for the beginning of February.
- Very dry weather took over January has led to no improvement to drought conditions.
- Above-average high elevation snowpack numbers have drifted away to below-average numbers.
- If drier weather continues concerns will turn to a diminishing snowpack.
