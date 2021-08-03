Drought prompts California to limit some water diversions

The rule won't take effect for another two weeks and it includes exceptions for some uses, including drinking water.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California regulators say some farmers will have to stop taking water out of major rivers and streams because of a severe drought.

The Water Resources Control Board approved an emergency resolution on Tuesday that lets regulators stop water diversions from the state's two largest river systems.

The rule won't take effect for another two weeks and it includes exceptions for some uses, including drinking water.

The resolution applies to the Sacramento and San Joaquin river systems, which together drain 40% of California's land. The rivers also account for at least a portion of the water supply for two-thirds of the state's nearly 40 million residents.

