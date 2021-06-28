3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

The United States Geological Survey says a 3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Bay Area.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.9 earthquake has rattled the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Monday earthquake's epicenter was in San Lorenzo, an East Bay community in Alameda County 13 miles south of Oakland. According to a preliminary report from USGS, the earthquake was roughly two miles north of San Lorenzo, west northwest of Castro Valley and east southeast of San Leandro.

According to ABC7, the quake was felt across the Bay Area from San Francisco to Castro Valley and the East Bay.

The quake was initially rated a 4.2 but was downgraded to 4.0 and then 3.9. The initial epicenter was reported as Ashland, near San Lorenzo, but the geological survey later also revised that.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in near Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP: