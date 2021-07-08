Dual earthquakes rattle Northern California area

Few details are available at this time, but many on social media in Sacramento and as far as Modesto have reported feeling the earthquake.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The United State Geographical Service says a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Northern California near Farmington in San Joaquin County. An additional earthquake at 5.9 magnitude was felt near Smith Valley in Nevada.

Both quakes happened near the same time, separated by about a minute.

The California Officer of Emergency Services said there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries at this time, but they are monitoring the situation.

Few details are available at this time, but many on social media in Sacramento and as far as Modesto have reported feeling the earthquake. The National Weather Service Sacramento said they felt the earthquake at their office, which last possibly a minute in length.

The City of West Sacramento posted video of the earthquake to their Twitter page.

Earthquake felt at West Sacramento City Hall! pic.twitter.com/4kH1Prq6gI — West Sacramento (@cityofwestsac) July 8, 2021

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

