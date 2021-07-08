Dual earthquakes rattle Northern California area

CALIFORNIA, USA — The United State Geographical Service says a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Northern California near Farmington in San Joaquin County. An additional earthquake at 5.9 magnitude was felt near Smith Valley in Nevada.
Both quakes happened near the same time, separated by about a minute.
The California Officer of Emergency Services said there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries at this time, but they are monitoring the situation.
Few details are available at this time, but many on social media in Sacramento and as far as Modesto have reported feeling the earthquake. The National Weather Service Sacramento said they felt the earthquake at their office, which last possibly a minute in length.
The City of West Sacramento posted video of the earthquake to their Twitter page.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:
- What you need to know about ShakeAlert, the earthquake warning system | Earthquake Ready or Not
- What can happen to our power grids after an earthquake? | Earthquake Ready or Not
- Why a disaster kit will help you survive the next big one | Earthquake Ready or Not
- What you need to know about the San Andreas fault | Earthquake Ready or Not
- The science of forecasting earthquakes | Earthquake Ready or Not
- How vulnerable is California to tsunamis? | Earthquake Ready or Not
WATCH MORE: Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.