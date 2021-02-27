El Dorado County Sheriff searching for missing 'at risk' man

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Tyler Grigsby was reported missing on February 24.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an at-risk missing person.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Tyler Grigsby was reported missing on February 24. Due to mental health issues, deputies are treating Grigsby's case as "at-risk."

The sheriff's office says none of Grigsby's friends or family members have heard from him since he disappeared.

Grigsby lives in El Dorado Hill but recently moved from Citrus Heights. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Deputies believe he is driving a 2015 Ford Focus hatchback with license plate 7PJG587.

"We are concerned for Tyler and want to see him safely reunited with his family," said the sheriff's office on Facebook.

If you have seen Grigsby, or know where he may be, contact the EDSO Dispatch at (530) 621-6600.