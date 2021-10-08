Merced police believe elderly couple intentionally run over

The Merced Police Department arrested Julian Vitoria, 24, and charged him with two counts of attempted homicide.

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man was arrested after he allegedly ran over an elderly couple.

According to a Facebook post from the Merced Police Department, officers arrested 24-year-old Julian Vitoria and charged him with two counts of attempted homicide after he hit an elderly couple with his car. The post says around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, police received a call of an accident between a car and an elderly couple near the 3200 block of Parsons Avenue in Merced.

Surveillance footage from Chenowith Elementary School, which is near the scene of the accident, prompted officers to deem the incident intentional. The post does not explain what lead officers to this conclusion.

Police did not release any information about a possible motive.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 209-388-7814.