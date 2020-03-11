Live Updates: California voters ready to cast their ballot on Election Day

Polls across California opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Results will then start to be released shortly after.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's election is coming to a close as last-minute voters don face masks to cast their ballots at polling places.

Polls across California opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Results will then start to be released shortly after. You can find all election results at abc10.com/elections.

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed Election Day into election month for many places in California. County election officials mailed ballots to all active registered voters for the first time this year to encourage them to avoid in-person polling places during the pandemic. Because of that, nearly 12 million people have already returned their ballot and voted in California.

There's little drama at the top of the ticket, where Democrat Joe Biden is expected to easily win the state's 55 electoral votes. Elsewhere, voters will decide the fate of a dozen ballot measures and some closely contested U.S. House races.

Where is my polling place?

Plumas County - All mail ballot election

Sierra County - All mail-in ballot election

You can find more election-related information at abc10.com/electioninformation.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Watch more: