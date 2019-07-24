ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Animal Services needs your help. The animal shelter is building their foster program and need volunteers that can take in larger dogs.

Foster volunteers give animals a place to stay until they can be adopted. The shelter provides food, medical care and supplies for all foster parents. All the volunteer provides is a place to stay and daily care.

READ ALSO: How to have a 'doggy date' with a Front Street Animal Shelter pet

Animals are moved to foster homes for various reasons, such as minor behavior modification, medical reasons or to alleviate stress from being in the kennels.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, volunteers can apply online. For more information, email the Elk Grove Animal Services Foster Team at foster4egas@elkgrovepd.org.

WATCH MORE: Volunteers spend 4th of July comforting shelter dogs from fireworks noise

Instead of lighting off fireworks or grilling outside, many people spent their 4th of July evening comforting the shelter dogs at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter for a program that shelter is calling a huge success.