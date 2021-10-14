Employee death at California winery under investigation

Authorities said that 61-year-old Salvador Plaza-Centeno died Tuesday while working at Dry Creek Vineyard in Healdsburg. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that emergency personnel declared Plaza-Centeno dead at the scene.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. The state Department of Industrial Relations, known as Cal/OSHA, said it was notified of the death by an outside source and has opened an investigation.