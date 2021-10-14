x
California

Employee death at California winery under investigation

A Dry Creek Vineyard spokeswoman says Plaza-Centeno had a medical emergency while working.

HEALDSBURG, Calif. — State workplace safety officials are investigating the death of a Northern California winery employee who was found unresponsive near a fermentation tank. 

Authorities said that 61-year-old Salvador Plaza-Centeno died Tuesday while working at Dry Creek Vineyard in Healdsburg. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that emergency personnel declared Plaza-Centeno dead at the scene. 

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. The state Department of Industrial Relations, known as Cal/OSHA, said it was notified of the death by an outside source and has opened an investigation. 

