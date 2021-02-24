EPA removes sunken, oil-leaking boat from Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A crew for High Sierra Marine Inc., a private contractor hired by the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] , has removed an abandoned boat from Lake Tahoe that sank in January and believed to be leaking oil.

The raising of the 40-foot recreational vessel was completed Tuesday, Feb. 23 in coordination with the El Dorado County Sheriff, the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

The EPA says it was first reported Jan. 15 to have sunk in 15 feet of water about 300 yards offshore from South Lake Tahoe's Pope Beach. The EPA planned to spend about $20,000 on the effort in conjunction with others, including the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response. Repeated efforts by multiple agencies to identify the boat's owner failed.