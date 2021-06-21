Evacuations in place as fire burns in South Vallejo

According to firefighters, the fire was around three to five acres in size.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Officials have issued mandatory evacuations as a 3-alarm fire burns in South Vallejo.

In a Facebook post, the City of Vallejo said all residents on Del Sur Street south of Pueblo Way, including Swanzy Court and Clearpointe Drive west of Outrigger Drive are under mandatory evacuation.

The so-called Swanzy Fire is around three to five acres in size, according to the Vallejo Firefighters Association.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to the fire threat. Citing reporting parties on scene, firefighters said one home was involved in the fire.

#SwanzyFire update:

3 alarms

Mandatory evacuations for Swanzy Ct and Del Sur south of Clearpointe Dr.



Per reporting parties on scene, one home is involved. https://t.co/sMmCnUhC52 — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) June 22, 2021

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

WATCH ALSO: