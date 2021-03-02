Ex-boyfriend of double-homicide victim says she leaves behind 4-year-old son

"He just turned 4," Crahal explained. "He doesn't really understand exactly what happened and kind of what that is going to mean for him."

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The heartbroken man who fathered a child with the victim of a Vacaville double-homicide is speaking out after the suspect accused of killing her appeared in court for the first time since her death.

Brady Crahal has a child with Savannah Theberge, the 27-year-old woman who was killed, along with a 15-year-old girl, in Vacaville last weekend inside the Rocky Hill Apartments. The teenage girl also killed has not been identified.

"Just hold your loved ones close," said Crahal.

Crahal describes the mother of his child as a great person, very selfless and loving. He says he has been having difficulty explaining to his young son that his mother is never coming back.

"He just turned 4," Crahal explained. "He doesn't really understand exactly what happened and kind of what that is going to mean for him."

Vacaville Police say their officers responded to the complex for a welfare check early Saturday morning after hearing about a disturbing live video streaming on social media and posted by the suspect, 29-year-old Raymond Michael Weber.

"I think for me it has been a little more difficult for myself dealing with it and I know her family well," said Crahal.

Crahal says Theberge lived in Salt Lake City, Utah and that he can't believe her life was cut short in what he says is a case of domestic violence.

"You know any sort of domestic violence is not okay so I would just say be careful who you give your time to," said Crahal.

Due to the second victim in the double-homicide being a teenage girl, police tell ABC10 detectives who specialize in human trafficking are now joining the investigation.

