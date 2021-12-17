Ex-California doctor convicted in weight-loss insurance scam

Julian Omidi of West Hollywood and his Beverly Hills-based company were convicted Thursday of wire and mail fraud, money laundering and other crimes. A second physician was acquitted. Prosecutors say Omidi and his relatives controlled the now-defunct 1-800-GET-THIN business that promoted and performed lap-band surgeries. They contend that he arranged unnecessary sleep apnea studies and sometimes falsified the study results so insurers would preapprove the surgeries.