Extended unemployment benefits for Californians to begin in phases

Millions of unemployment claims have been processed in California, totaling roughly $18.8 billion in benefit to those who've lost jobs during the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Employment Development Department's 13-week benefit extension for unemployed Californians will launch in phases, officials announced.

Phase one of the so-called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation has already started. EDD is reviewing regular unemployment claims filed on or after June 2, 2019 that have exhausted benefits.

Phase two will be in early July for those who ran out of benefits after July 2018 and before June, 2 2019.

The new initiative is meant to help many Californians struggling during the pandemic, but Raul Gutierrez, who applied for unemployment in March, said it will do nothing for him.

"They talk about extension, it’s great to hear that, but if there isn't any benefits, or if there's nothing coming through, I don't know how that's going to help,” Gutierrez said.

ABC10 first met Gutierrez when he was at the doors of the unemployment office pleading for help after being unemployed for months and never receiving any benefits from EDD.

"I don't see any money, haven't received any checks in the mail," Gutierrez said. That hasn't changed.

After failed attempts to receive any benefits, Gutierrez said he gave up trying to get through EDD's busy phone lines and left his home in Sacramento as his last resort to find work in the Bay Area.

"EDD, I'm sure, is doing the best they can, but to be honest, it's really hard to depend on that when we don't see any results," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez started his new job this week as a technician and said he is hopeful that as more programs roll out, that some type of payment will actually be distributed to those like him who have yet to see any.

"Keep trying, at least to look for work, because unemployment doesn't really seem to be there," Gutierrez said.

