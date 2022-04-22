Gov. Newsom pledges $37.6 billion to fight climate change with 'Extreme Heat Action Plan'

California needs to adapt and strengthen its resilience to increasingly extreme heat, said Gavin Newsom, so he announced a new strategy for California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom released his Extreme Heat Action Plan to build up California's resilience to the increasing heat. Along with advancing an $800 million package in last year's budget for protecting California communities from heat, Newsom said he put forward $37.6 billion toward fighting climate change.

“Extreme heat driven by climate change endangers the lives and livelihoods of Californians in every corner of our state, and threatens our vital natural systems,” he said in a press release.

The Extreme Heat Action Plan's progress will be tracked through the California Climate Adaptation Strategy’s annual reporting process to advance California’s all-of-government approach to climate adaptation. Funding for the comprehensive plan will be allocated to the state's 2022-23 budget.

Additional measures to combat rising heat in California include:

The governor's administration announced an "all-of-government approach" to combat extreme heat in four ways:

Building public awareness and notification. Newsom said an awareness and notification system regarding advisories and services during extreme heat conditions would benefit vulnerable people. The most impacted groups include unhoused residents, outdoor workers, old and young people and others with pre-existing health conditions. Strengthening community services and response. The governor's administration said they want the state to support local climate adaption and implementation planning, along with establishing heat illness prevention standards for local workers. Increasing resilience of the built environment. Though this initiative, Newsom wants to protect critical energy, transportation and other infrastructures affected by extreme heat. Relevant regulations, and cooling technologies then come into play. Utilizing nature-based solutions. This would include providing strategic shade and further regulating temperatures inside of buildings and surfaces during extreme heat events.