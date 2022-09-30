Fall activities to enjoy the first weekend of October

Although temperatures will be warmer than usual, there's still much to see during this early fall weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's hard to believe the first day of October is already here Saturday, but here we are.

Temperatures aren't exactly fall-like yet, with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s expected this weekend in Sacramento. The Climate Prediction Center's October Outlook shows Northern California as warmer and drier than normal, disappointing fall weather enjoyers across the region.

This forecast shouldn't stop people from experiencing the numerous fall activities in the region this weekend. From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to a s'mores festival, we've got you covered with a host of activities and locations to soak up the first weekend of October.

Witness the seasons change in the Sierras

While it's still early in the season, some areas in the mountains are already turning. Patchy fall color conditions can be seen along the higher elevations in the state, with areas in Mono County above 9,000 feet already near peak color, according to californiafallcolor.com.

Take a fall drive or hike a mountain trail to witness the early autumn beauty.

Take a jaunt up to Apple Hill

Located less than an hour from Sacramento, Apple Hill has been a lasting fall tradition for many in the region. Temperatures in the 60s are expected in the morning hours before heating up to the 80s in the Apple Hill area.

Although Apple Hill is open year round, the fall is when it shines. Orchards, wineries and restaurants dot the beautiful foothills landscape. More information about activities in Apple Hill can be found here.

Find a pumpkin patch or sneak through a corn maze

The Sacramento area has many options when it comes to pumpkin patches.

Here's a list of some pumpkin patches open this weekend in the region:

Dave's Pumpkin Patch

3010 Burrows Ave., West Sacramento, CA 95691

Phone Number: (916) 849-9450

Sunday – Thursday | 10 am – 7 pm

Friday – Saturday | 10 am – 9 pm

Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch

6950 Cavitt Stallman Rd., Granite Bay, CA 95746

Phone Number: (916) 599-2071

Monday – Sunday | 10 am – 6 pm

Roemer Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

6851 Hedge Ave., Sacramento, CA 95829

Phone Number: (916) 381-4331

Tuesday – Friday |10 am – 5 pm

Weekends | 9 am – 5 pm

CLOSED on Mondays

Bishop's Pumpkin Farm

1415 Pumpkin Ln., Wheatland, CA 95692

Phone Number: (530) 633-2568

September 23- October 30

Sunday – Thursday | 9 am – 8 pm

Friday – Saturday | 9 am – 9 pm

Keema's Pumpkin Farm

6532 Point Pleasant Rd., Elk Grove 95757

Phone Number: (916) 684-2334

Tuesday – Friday | 11 am – 6 pm

Saturday – Sunday | 10 am – 6 pm

Halloween | 10 am – 4 pm

Celebrate the farming of eggplants in Loomis at this festival! Search for treasures at the 100+ art, craft and business booths, enjoy delicious barbecue and food, various eggplant dishes, a beer and wine area, and enjoy two stages of entertainment.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Located at 5775 Horseshoe Bar Rd., Loomis

Organized by Loomis Basin Chamber of Commerce

Find more information here.

Truckee hosts an annual fall event where you can receive a commemorative wine glass to sample wine at 30+ venues as well as five food tickets and a map to all participating venues. Come and sip wine, sample local food tastings and enjoy shopping in historic downtown Truckee.

12-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Located at Historic Downtown Truckee (10065 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee)

Organized by Truckee Wine Walk

Find more information here.

A one-of-a-kind opportunity for adults to relive their camp days, featuring yummy smores, BBQ, wine, craft beer, live music and fun games! All event proceeds will go to YMCA youth programs by providing scholarships to kids.

5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Located at Sacramento Central YMCA (2021 W St., Sacramento)

Organized by YMCA of Superior California

Find more information here.

The two day festival runs through the weekend and has been held in Paradise since 1888, making it the oldest harvest festival in the state.

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located at Terry Ashe Park (6626 Skyway, Paradise)

Find more information here.