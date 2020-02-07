Families of people killed by California officers rally outside Capitol for police reform

Family members took to the stage near the Capitol steps to tell their individual stories, each one different but with similar outcomes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Families from as far as San Diego and as close as Woodland descended on the state's Capitol Wednesday to push for police reform and racial justice.

Family members took to the stage near the Capitol steps to tell their individual stories, each one different but with similar outcomes: their loved ones were killed by law enforcement.

Sandy Sanchez, a San Jose resident, says that on July 4, 2016, her 18-year-old son Anthony Nunez had a mental breakdown and shot himself at home but survived. His cousin called 911 for help.

"They called for help for him and they shot him," Sanchez said. "My son came out of the house, and he walked back in the house, and when he came back out, they shot him."

Sanchez's family won a lawsuit against the San Jose Police Department after two officers were found to have used excessive force. Sanchez said the officers are still on the job.

"We want these cops to be held accountable for their actions for taking an innocent life," Sanchez said.

Denise Friday says that on August 16, 2016, Stockton police officers killed her 29-year-old son Colby Friday after confusing him with someone else. Friday is asking Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones to change the department's procedures.

"If he can implement some type of protocol in their procedure about how to pursue a suspect if you don't know if it’s the right or wrong suspect," Friday said.

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) is pushing forward some bills that would reform police departments.

"It doesn't make any sense when police are policing themselves," McCarty said. "There is another important bill that is going to be brought up today that is going to decertify officers that cross the line. Sometimes these officers get fired or quit just before they get fired, and they go work for a small police department down the street and they never knew what happened in the last police department."

McCarty says a couple of measures that people can expect in the November ballot include restoring voting rights for people who have served time in prison and reinstating affirmative action in California.

