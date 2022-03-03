x
One person was killed in a three-car crash near North Highlands, CHP says

There was a three-car collision near Roseville Road and Andrea Boulevard. There was little other information available.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — There was a fatal accident in Roseville on Thursday. It was a three-car collision near Roseville Road and Andrea Boulevard.

California Highway Patrol told ABC10 they believe one of the vehicles was going the wrong way on Rosedale Road and "subsequently resulted in, unfortunately, the death of one of the involved drivers."

"This is a high frequency location, this whole stretch of Roseville Road," CHP said. "So we asked drivers to just pay particular attention (on) this road."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

