Driver killed, a passenger in hospital after I-80 crash in Vacaville

CHP said Monday that one person is dead and another is in the hospital following a collision on westbound I-80 near Alamo Drive in Vacaville.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol said Monday that one person is dead and another is in the hospital following a collision on westbound I-80 near Alamo Drive in Vacaville.

A driver of a Toyota Sienna van collided with the right rear of a big rig trailer while changing lanes to the left, according to CHP.

The Toyota turned over multiple times and both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The passenger was transported to the same hospital with major injuries.

CHP said in a statement it has not confirmed if distracted driving, drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with more information on the collision can call CHP at its non-emergency line at 1-800-835-5247 or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 639-5600. Callers can ask for CHP Solano and Officer Barawed, who is handling this investigation.

Heavy traffic Westbound I-80 near Alamo Drive in Vacaville due to a fatal traffic collision. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Please drive safe. Posted by CHP - Solano on Monday, January 10, 2022

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9