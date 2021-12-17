x
Fate of Elizabeth Holmes will soon be in the hands of jurors

The 37-year-old Elizabeth Holmes is facing 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

SAN JOSE, Calif — The lawyers for the opposing sides in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are expected to wrap up their closing arguments Friday, paving the way for a jury to begin their deliberations over criminal charges accusing her of turning her blood-testing startup into a massive scam.

The case revolving around Holmes’ meteoric rise as a self-made billionaire and ensuing downfall into a disgraced entrepreneur has captivated Silicon Valley for the past three months as her long-delayed trial has unfolded. The 37-year-old Holmes is facing 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. If convicted, she could be sentenced up to 20 years in federal prison.

Credit: AP
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The lawyers for the opposing sides in the trial of former Theranos CEO are expected to wrap up their closing arguments Friday, paving the way for a jury to begin their deliberations over criminal charges accusing her of turning her blood-testing startup into a massive scam. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

