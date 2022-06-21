Father of Roman Lopez facing child porn allegations

Jordan Piper, 36, faces murder and child abuse charges in the death of Roman Lopez whose body was found in January 2020 in the basement of their home.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Jordan Piper, the father of Roman Lopez, is facing child pornography allegations, the U.S. Attorney's office confirmed with ABC10.

Exact details surrounding the filed complaint were not immediately available.

Jordan Piper and Roman's step-mother Lindsey Piper were charged with multiple criminal counts of child abuse, poisoning and torture in February. They are now facing murder charges as well in Roman Lopez's death.

Roman Lopez was reported missing from his Placerville home, where his family just moved, on Jan. 11, 2020. He was later found dead.

Lindsey Piper, who initially plead not guilty to second-degree murder charges, has changed her plea to no contest. She is now set to be sentenced on July 8 following her new plea.

Jordan Piper, who has maintained his not guilty plea, is awaiting his next preliminary hearing on July 24.

Lopez was just 11 years old when he was found dead in the Pipers' basement.

He was reported missing in January 2020 just two months after he, his father, his stepmother and their seven other children moved into the Placerville home.

Placerville police initially investigated the case as a suspicious death following a search of the family's home where police did not find anything. However, after a second search, police said they found the child's body in a storage bin hidden in their basement.

An autopsy following Lopez's death revealed he had been severely starved and dehydrated at the time of death.

