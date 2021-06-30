GOP's Faulconer: Boost shelters for homeless Californians

A plan released Tuesday by Faulconer is modeled off his efforts to tackle homelessness while mayor of San Diego.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer wants to create more homeless shelters in California to help get people off the streets.

A plan released Tuesday by Faulconer is modeled off his efforts to tackle homelessness while mayor of San Diego. Homelessness in the city dropped 4% between a one-time count in 2020 and the year before. His proposal would also make it easier to clear encampments once shelter beds are available. Faulconer is running in the recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. California is home to more than a quarter of the nation's homeless people.

This comes days after Republican candidate for California governor John Cox proposed forcing homeless people into mental health or addiction treatment before providing them housing.

That's one piece of Cox's plan to cut homelessness in half within five years if elected. He's running in an expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. California is home to more than a quarter of the nation's people experiencing homelessness.

Cox also says he would step up enforcement against people living on the streets and work to speed the construction of more housing. Newsom's administration is working to convert hotel rooms into permanent housing for homeless people.

