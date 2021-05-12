GOP's Faulconer pitches tax cut plan for California

Households making up to $100,000 would be included as part of a proposal to make California more affordable.

Faulconer, the former San Diego mayor, is running in the expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He unveiled his plan Wednesday as Newsom is on a statewide tour about his $100 billion pandemic recovery plan.

"The hard-working men and women who are being priced out of our state need more than a one-time rebate, they need permanent financial relief that lasts," Faulconer said in a press release.

On Monday, Newsom held a press conferences that impacted many Californians. He announced parts of his $100 billion "California Comeback Plan", which included a proposal for more Golden State Stimulus checks. The expanded Golden State Stimulus would provide an additional $11.9 billion in direct cash payments to Californians.

I’m announcing my plan for the largest middle-class tax cut in California history.



As governor, I’ll champion this plan on day one.



If California isn’t affordable, it isn't livable.



We’re going to help you get a break, get ahead, and afford to stay in our great state. pic.twitter.com/a3cf7CdjSQ — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) May 12, 2021

Faulconer wants to give every Californian making less than $1 million a state income tax cut. He would need approval from the Democratic-led Legislature to enact the plan if he won the recall.

“Under my plan 99 percent of taxpaying households will qualify for relief, many middle-class families will see their state income taxes reduced to zero, and we will make it rational to retire here," Faulconer said in a press release. "This is not a tax cut for the Wall Street crowd, it’s a tax cut for the people who make our state work and deserve change in this election.”

