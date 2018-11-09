Closed after the 49,874-acre Delta Fire exploded Wednesday north of Redding, traffic began moving again Monday on Interstate 5.

I-5 was reopened around 8:30 a.m., after motorists were forced since Wednesday to take a long and slow detour on highways 299 and 89 to get around the fire scene near Lakehead.

But the reopening came with a catch that did not make traveling the freeway a breeze.

One lane of the freeway was opened in each direction for approximately 17 miles between Antlers Bridge in Lakehead and Flume Creek Road, south of Dunsmuir, the California Department of Transportation said.

Caltrans, as well as the Siskiyou and Shasta County sheriff's offices, also said there were other restrictions attached.

These include bans on potentially flammable vehicles, and on vehicles carrying hay, wood chips, lumber, logs and other loads deemed flammable when screened.

Check points did screenings northbound at Fawndale Road and southbound at Mott Road, near Dunsmuir.

Caltrans warned traffic would be slow and alternate routes are still recommended. These include the following.

Southbound:

Motorists traveling south on I-5 from Mount Shasta can take Highway 89 to take westbound Highway 299 to Highway 3 to Redding. Travel time is estimated to be three hours with grid-lock traffic speeds.

Southbound traffic can also take Highway 89 to westbound Highway 44 into Redding. The estimated travel time needed is about two hours at moderate speeds.

Northbound:

Motorists traveling north on I-5 from Redding can take Highway 299 east, turn on to northbound Highway 89 and go to Mount Shasta. This is estimated to take up to three hours with grid-lock traffic.

Those going north can also take Highway 299 east to northbound Highway 139 at Canby, to westbound Highway 161 to Dorris, to southbound US 97 to Weed, and then back onto northbound I-5. This should take up to five hours at free-flow traveling speeds.

Motorists should anticipate long lines and delays. They should be sure their cars have plenty of fuel and are in good working order. Bring water and snacks in case of serious delays.

The reopening of I-5 came as firefighters reported the Delta Fire grew to 47,110 acres Monday from 40,903 acres the day before. Containment remained unchanged at 5 percent, and the U.S. Forest Service estimates the fire should be fully contained Sept. 22.

At least 2,380 firefighters and other personnel on Monday were fighting the fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

PHOTOS: Delta Fire

Hirz Fire contained

As of Monday evening, the Hirz Fire in Shasta County was 97 percent contained, forest service officials said. The fire has stopped growing at 46,150 acres, but it was less contained than officials had thought Monday morning when they announced it was fully contained.

Crews focused on holding and mopping up contained areas on Monday. They secured the fire line near South Fork and did suppression repair in affected areas.

Hirz Fire, which started Aug. 9, and Delta Fire were both caused by people, and forest service officials have said the fires are under investigation. They’ve not released any more information about how the fires started.

Delta Fire expands by 6,000 acres in 24 hours

The Delta Fire jumped from 41,000 acres Sunday morning to 47,110 acres on Monday morning. By Monday night, it was burning 49,784 acres, the forest service reported.

It remained 5 percent contained on Monday, according to the update issued by Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials. Smoke covered the area Sunday and Monday, creating dirty air but also shade, which helped to reduce the fire’s spread a little. But its spread increased later that evening.

About 2,400 firefighters and other first responder units are fighting the fire, including 178 engines, 37 bulldozers and 12 helicopters.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, forest service and other firefighting organizations are working together to battle the blaze.

Monday’s efforts focused on creating control lines at Shotgun Ridge in the north and Fenders Ferry and Dog Creek roads in the southeast, between Hazel Creek and Sims Road in the northeast and at Damnation Pass and Fools Gulch to the west.

The Delta Fire, which spread west into Trinity County, started near I-5 north of Lakehead on Wednesday afternoon. It quickly burned north and west, and east to merge with the Hirz Fire.

HEARTFELT THANK YOU: Wife of fallen Redding firefighter says thank you

Some trucks along I-5 were destroyed, and witnesses reported people abandoning their vehicles to escape the flames.

Kerlin Fire spreads into Trinity County

The Kerlin Fire had burned 1,715 acres as of Monday afternoon and was 31 percent contained. Crews established containment lines west of County Road 311 near Middle and Mill Creeks.

Mandatory evacuations on the Kerlin Fire were lifted Sunday afternoon. Evacuation advisories are in place for residents living west of the South Fork of the Trinity River from the Lower South Fork Road at the Pelletreau Road intersection north to Salmon Rock, west to the Humboldt-Trinity County line, south to the 3N32 B Spur, east to the Pelletreau Road, and along the north side of the Pelletreau Road back to the intersection with Lower South Fork Road.

There are 636 firefighters working on the fire. These include seven helicopters and fixed wing aircraft as needed and available.

© 2018 KXTV