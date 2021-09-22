California State Fair to host first-ever cannabis competition

The state fair is set to take place July 10-26, 2022 with submissions to be a part of the competition and awards going from November 2021 to March 30, 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The inaugural CA State Fair Cannabis Competition and Awards were announced for the summer of 2022 in Sacramento. The event is a new addition to the wide range of similar annual competitions held at the fair.

“The launch of state-sanctioned awards is a watershed moment for the Californian cannabis industry,” said Cultivar Brands CEO Brian Applegarth in an online statement. “Not only will we showcase the California farmer, large and small, and the incredible cannabis flower that the state has to offer, but we will educate and demystify the plant, challenge the stereotypes and continue to evolve towards normalcy.”

According to a news release, the competition is only open to licensed growers in California. It will award medals for the cannabis flower only, as well as 77 bronze, silver, gold and double gold medals will be awarded including the coveted Golden Bear trophy for “Best of California.”

“We are pleased to celebrate California’s legal and licensed cannabis industry as part of the CA State Fair in 2022,” said California Exposition & State Fair Board of Director Jess Durfee in the news release. “For the past 166 years, the CA State Fair has always been a first mover, leading the State Fair circuit with innovative programming and large-scale competitions that celebrate the best the state has to offer, making the addition of cannabis cultivation a natural new category.”

The California State Fair is set to take place July 10 to 26 in 2022. Submissions to be a part of the competition and awards go from November 2021 to March 30, 2022. The winner of the event will be announced in May 2022.

Read the full press release about the competition here.

