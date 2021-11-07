Flex Alert issued for Monday amid expected increase in power demand

CAISO said the Bootleg Fire in Oregon knocked out transmission lines and reduced the power supply imported into California and other states.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is calling on people to conserve energy on July 12.

The callout comes as the state's grid operator expects to see increased power demand on Monday. On Twitter, CAISO said some Oregon transmission lines were knocked out by the Bootleg Fire and are still not in service. It has reduced the power supply imported into California and other states.

With the lines unreliable and continued high temperatures, CAISO is calling on people to conserve energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 12 to help stabilize the electric grid.

If demand outpaces supply, CAISO could call for rotating temporary power outages to extend the power supply.

Customers are encouraged to do the following during the Flex Alert:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights

To get prepared before the Flex Alert, people are encouraged to pre-cool their home, use major appliances before the alert goes into effect, close their window coverings, and charge their electronic devices.

ABC10 Meteorologist Rob Carlmark said that Monday morning will be warm in the 70s and 80s but won't be quite as hot as the weekend. He said foothill and valley locations north and south of Sacramento will also have an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. Monday night.

