Flex Alert issued for California over Labor Day weekend

Power grid operators are asking for everyone to help conserve energy as temperatures hit triple digits.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Labor Day weekend by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO). The agency is also asking people to conserve electricity.

The Flex Alert was announced Thursday and calls for voluntary electricity conservation beginning 3 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Monday. Labor Day weekend temperatures are forecast 10-20 degrees above normal for California, leading to an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioners.

Overnight lows will be dangerously warm, only dropping to the mid-60s and low 70s. This provides little relief from the intense afternoon temperatures.

Energy conservation can lessen the chances of power outages or interruptions.

"For example, consumer conservation efforts during a heat wave on Aug. 17 and 18 were key to preventing expected power outages," California ISO said in a press release.

The California #ISO is issuing a statewide #FlexAlert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning Saturday and extending through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to excessive heat in #CAwx. https://t.co/pO9Vg3Zcs9 pic.twitter.com/k7F42dzJ8P — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 3, 2020

CAISO is asking Californians to do the following during the Flex Alert hours:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits

Try not to use major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit time the refrigerator door is open

Californians can also do these things to prepare for energy conservation before 3 p.m.:

“Pre-cool” homes by lowering air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees

Charge electric vehicles

Charge mobile devices and laptops

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night