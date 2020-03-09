Flex Alert issued for California over Labor Day weekend

FOLSOM, Calif. — A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Labor Day weekend by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO). The agency is also asking people to conserve electricity.
The Flex Alert was announced Thursday and calls for voluntary electricity conservation beginning 3 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Monday. Labor Day weekend temperatures are forecast 10-20 degrees above normal for California, leading to an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioners.
Highs will range from 95-110 degrees in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys as well as the Sierra foothills.
Overnight lows will be dangerously warm, only dropping to the mid-60s and low 70s. This provides little relief from the intense afternoon temperatures.
Energy conservation can lessen the chances of power outages or interruptions.
"For example, consumer conservation efforts during a heat wave on Aug. 17 and 18 were key to preventing expected power outages," California ISO said in a press release.
CAISO is asking Californians to do the following during the Flex Alert hours:
- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits
- Try not to use major appliances
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Unplug unused electrical devices
- Close blinds and drapes
- Use fans when possible
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open
Californians can also do these things to prepare for energy conservation before 3 p.m.:
- “Pre-cool” homes by lowering air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees
- Charge electric vehicles
- Charge mobile devices and laptops
- Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances
- Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night
The former president of the California Public Utilities Commission said California ISO weighed in on a tweet from President Trump blaming democrats.