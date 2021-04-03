Flex Alert issued in California for Thursday, June 17

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) issued a Flex Alert for Thursday, June 17.
The alert will go into effect from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday.
Californians are asked to conserve electricity during those hours because energy conservation can lessen the chances of power outages or interruptions.
A dangerous stretch of heat kicked off Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 100s expected through Sunday. An Excessive Heat Warning is underway through 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
The California Independent System Operator says the grid is stable Wednesday and there is no expectation of rotating power outages. Forecasts also show enough reserves to cover demand Thursday evening but the grid operator says Californians should be vigilant.
Cal ISO is asking Californians to do the following during the Flex Alert hours:
- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits
- Try not to use major appliances
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Unplug unused electrical devices
- Close blinds and drapes
- Use fans when possible
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open
Californians can also do these things to prepare for energy conservation before 3 p.m.:
- “Pre-cool” homes by lowering air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees
- Charge electric vehicles
- Charge mobile devices and laptops
- Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances
- Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night
READ MORE ABOUT THE UPCOMING HEAT WAVE IN CALIFORNIA:
- California law allows you to break a window on a hot car to save a child's life
- Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: Know the warning signs
- Tips for saving money on your electric bill during a heatwave
- Cooling centers opening in the Sacramento region ahead heat wave
- How to avoid heat illness during the Northern California heat wave
Your weather and nature photos | Spring/Summer 2021
Watch more from ABC10: Outdoor dining extended in Sacramento for a year