Flex Alert issued in California for Thursday, June 17

Californians are being asked to conserve energy to avoid power outages during an upcoming heat wave.

The alert will go into effect from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday.

Californians are asked to conserve electricity during those hours because energy conservation can lessen the chances of power outages or interruptions.

The California Independent System Operator says the grid is stable Wednesday and there is no expectation of rotating power outages. Forecasts also show enough reserves to cover demand Thursday evening but the grid operator says Californians should be vigilant.

Cal ISO is asking Californians to do the following during the Flex Alert hours:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits

Try not to use major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit time the refrigerator door is open

Californians can also do these things to prepare for energy conservation before 3 p.m.:

“Pre-cool” homes by lowering air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees

Charge electric vehicles

Charge mobile devices and laptops

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night

READ MORE ABOUT THE UPCOMING HEAT WAVE IN CALIFORNIA:

Your weather and nature photos | Spring/Summer 2021 1/196

2/196

3/196

4/196

5/196

6/196

7/196

8/196

9/196

10/196

11/196

12/196

13/196

14/196

15/196

16/196

17/196

18/196

19/196

20/196

21/196

22/196

23/196

24/196

25/196

26/196

27/196

28/196

29/196

30/196

31/196

32/196

33/196

34/196

35/196

36/196

37/196

38/196

39/196

40/196

41/196

42/196

43/196

44/196

45/196

46/196

47/196

48/196

49/196

50/196

51/196

52/196

53/196

54/196

55/196

56/196

57/196

58/196

59/196

60/196

61/196

62/196

63/196

64/196

65/196

66/196

67/196

68/196

69/196

70/196

71/196

72/196

73/196

74/196

75/196

76/196

77/196

78/196

79/196

80/196

81/196

82/196

83/196

84/196

85/196

86/196

87/196

88/196

89/196

90/196

91/196

92/196

93/196

94/196

95/196

96/196

97/196

98/196

99/196

100/196

101/196

102/196

103/196

104/196

105/196

106/196

107/196

108/196

109/196

110/196

111/196

112/196

113/196

114/196

115/196

116/196

117/196

118/196

119/196

120/196

121/196

122/196

123/196

124/196

125/196

126/196

127/196

128/196

129/196

130/196

131/196

132/196

133/196

134/196

135/196

136/196

137/196

138/196

139/196

140/196

141/196

142/196

143/196

144/196

145/196

146/196

147/196

148/196

149/196

150/196

151/196

152/196

153/196

154/196

155/196

156/196

157/196

158/196

159/196

160/196

161/196

162/196

163/196

164/196

165/196

166/196

167/196

168/196

169/196

170/196

171/196

172/196

173/196

174/196

175/196

176/196

177/196

178/196

179/196

180/196

181/196

182/196

183/196

184/196

185/196

186/196

187/196

188/196

189/196

190/196

191/196

192/196

193/196

194/196

195/196

196/196 1 / 196