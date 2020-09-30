Flex Alert issued in California for Thursday

California ISO issued a Flex Alert starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 1.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) issued a Flex Alert for Thursday, October 1. The alert will last from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Californians are asked to conserve electricity during those hours to avoid rolling blackouts due to strain on the power grid.

Energy conservation can lessen the chances of power outages or interruptions.

"For example, consumer conservation efforts during a heat wave on Aug. 17 and 18 were key to preventing expected power outages," California ISO said in a press release from the most recent Flex Alert in early September.

CAISO also says that shifting energy usage to the morning and nighttime would help lessen the strain during the peak hours of the Flex Alert.

CAISO is asking Californians to do the following during the Flex Alert hours:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits

Try not to use major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit time the refrigerator door is open

Californians can also do these things to prepare for energy conservation before 3 p.m.:

“Pre-cool” homes by lowering air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees

Charge electric vehicles

Charge mobile devices and laptops

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night