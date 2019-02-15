SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. — The heavy rains from Wednesday caused a lot of flooding in Sloughhouse on Thursday.

Several drivers had to detour to different roads, while some got stuck in the floodwaters. It caused all kinds of frustration for motorists trying to get places.

"The flooding is very frustrating," said Kimmy Palmer. "The road was so flooded. The water was running so quickly across the road that we just turned around."

Palmer wasn't the only one who was delayed by the floods. John Feret was trying to get to a work assignment when he ran across flood roads.

"We're out of Loomis and we're just trying to get to our next job on time. This is the way our route took us, and now we're going to have to find another route." Feret said.

First responders have encouraged all drivers to proceed with caution when approaching puddles. You never know how deep they are.

