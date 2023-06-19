Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Sacramento for presidential campaign fundraiser

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is stopping in Sacramento and speaking at a “roundtable breakfast” at the Del Paso Country Club.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits California Monday for a fundraiser for his 2024 presidential campaign.

DeSantis is stopping in Sacramento and speaking at a “roundtable breakfast” at the Del Paso Country Club.

This is the governor's first trip to California since he admitted to sending dozens of migrants to Sacramento.

The California Attorney General's Office is investigating whether what DeSantis did was legal and whether it will levy criminal or civil charges against him. It's not clear if the Department of Justice will try to meet with the Florida governor while he's in the state.

Also on Monday, President Joe Biden ramps up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign lays strategic foundations for 2024.

Not all of Biden's time in San Francisco will be devoted to the campaign. On Monday, he'll go to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California. He plans to tour the coastal wetland area and announce $600 million for projects to address climate change, according to the White House.

