From Folsom Lake to Huntington Beach | Here's what you can do Memorial day weekend

Parks are starting to allow for more non-local visitors just before Memorial Day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — In an effort to reduce crowds and promote social distancing, many parks in California closed their campgrounds and parking lots to discourage people from traveling long distances.

As the state begins the process of reopening, so have the state and national parks across California.

The parking lots of 27 California state parks have partially reopened weeks after the 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors. State officials said Tuesday parking lots were partially reopened at:

Folsom Lake

Auburn State Recreation Area

Jack London State Historic Park

Lake Oroville State Recreation Area

Huntington Beach

Bolsa Chica Beach

Crystal Cove Beach

and more

Visitors should check the State Parks Department website before hitting the road to ensure they can park.

The deputy director of California’s state parks department, Gloria Sandoval, said even though there is increased access to some parks and beaches, officials are still encouraging people to stay close to home.

National Parks in the state of California are also slowly opening up to visitors. Some of the parks starting to open up include:

Cabrillo National Monument

Whiskeytown Recreation Area

Joshua Tree National Forest

Redwood National Park

Visitors should also check the National Parks Department website before heading out to ensure they can enter.

While developed campgrounds and recreation sites are closed at lands run by the Bureau of Land Management, trails and dispersed campgrounds are still open and the bureau recommends that visitors maintain social distancing.

