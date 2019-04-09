SACRAMENTO, California — As investigators continue to work to determine the cause of boat fire in Southern California, a former captain of the company that owned the Conception explained why he believes most of the crew survived and the passengers did not.

"I think that the flames were engulfed so much that the captain was up on the wheelhouse trying to put out this mayday call and the flames were coming up on him," said Chris Connelly, a former crewman and captain with Truth Aquatics. "I think he probably had to bail off of the boat with the rest of the crew because that's where the crew sleeps – is up on the wheelhouse."

Conelly told ABC10 the only door on the boat never gets closed or locked.

"Every time before that boat goes out, there is a safety briefing and when you come onto the boat and you walk through the big door, there's a sign in sheet and you have to sign your name onto a manifest," said Connelly.

Under that document, Connelly explained, is where the escape hatch is located.

"We don't know until this investigation goes further and they find out what happened, but to say that it started out as a small fire – I don't think so," Connelly said.

Connelly said fire prevention is a top priority for the owners of Truth Aquatics.

"Fire is very scary on a boat, so we do everything that we possibly can to prevent it," explained Connelly. "The escape hatches – they are there – they just weren't utilized. I think this fire happened so fast, and there's nothing that could have been done. There's no lock on the doors and there's no propane on the boat to explode."

