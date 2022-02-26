Former Russian top diplomat says Russia will not stop with Ukraine

Andrei Kozyrev authored the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 which former President Bill Clinton signed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who authored the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 is speaking out almost 30 years later about Russia's action in Ukraine.

The deal that Andrei Kozyrev authored is what recognized Ukraine as a sovereign nation in exchange for them giving up their nuclear weapons to Russia.

He was Russia's first minister of foreign affairs, but now he has nothing but words of criticism for the government he used to help run.

Kozyrev does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear warfare as revenge on NATO countries if they intervene. He believes that Putin knows that will be self-destruction and he doesn't think Putin will risk it.