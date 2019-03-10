SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento SPCA will be offering free adoptions this weekend, but to take part in the frugal event you don't want to visit the adoption center.

The adoption event will take place at Maita Subaru on Auburn Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In order to make sure all pets are comfortable and safe, no cats, kittens or small animals, such as rabbits or guinea pigs, will be available at the sponsored event.

The free adoptions are made possible by a grant from the ASPCA, Subaru Loves Pets and Subaru Motor Company.

Maita Subaru is located at 2912 Auburn Blvd. If you have any questions, reach out to the Sacramento SPCA at (916) 383-7387.

RELATED:

WATCH MORE: Students learn life lessons, animal care at Sacramento SPCA's Camp Kindness

Students between 7 and 15-years-old get hands-on training in animal care at the camp.